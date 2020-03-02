Basketball | Coronavirus cloud over 3x3 tourney

Fears over the coronavirus has cast doubts over participation of a few teams in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic basketball qualifying tournament, which commences at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on March 18.

Chinese Taipei and Italy, two countries badly affected by the virus, sit alongside India, Switzerland and Spain in Pool D.

Visa issues

Players from these two countries could face difficulties in securing visas to travel to India.

As it stands now, the Indian government has placed restrictions on the entry of visitors from Chinese Taipei and Italy.

While Chinese Taipei and Italy are not competing in the men’s section, South Korea — another coronavirus-affected nation — is in men’s Pool B.

‘Wait and watch’

Basketball Federation of India secretary-general Chander Mukhi Sharma stated the host would take a wait and watch policy.

“We have not received any official communication yet from the government.

“Given that the coronavirus is a serious threat, we cannot make any special exemptions for players from any nation.

“Every player from every foreign team will be subject to the protocols and rules set by the Indian government,” Chander said here on Monday.

Six 2020 Tokyo Olympic slots (three each for men and women) are up for grabs in Bengaluru.