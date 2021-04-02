Basketball | Antetokounmpo brothers enter record books

Milwaukee Bucks spoil Drummond's Lakers debut.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made it a family affair on Wednesday night scoring 25 points and joining his two brothers on the court as Milwaukee Bucks beat Los Angeles Lakers 112-97 at Staples Center arena.

Giannis joined forces with Bucks teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo against the Lakers’ Kostas Antetokounmpo to become just the second brother trio in NBA history to play in the same game.

Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 28 points for the Bucks who snapped a three-game losing skid.

The Bucks also spoiled the Lakers debut of Andre Drummond as the American centre finished with just four points. In Boston, Luka Doncic scored 36 points, including seven three-pointers, as Dallas Mavericks held on for a 113-108 win over the Celtics.

“I thought when things got a little hairy down the stretch, the great thing we did was keep our poise,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “We were able to get fouled, make free throws and get a key basket when we needed.”

Elsewhere, Kyrie Irving scored 31 points and finished with a season-high 12 assists as Brooklyn Nets stormed back in the final quarter to beat Houston Rockets 120-108 despite losing James Harden to an injury in the third quarter.

The results: Memphis Grizzlies 107 lost to Utah Jazz 110; Oklahoma City Thunder 113 bt Toronto Raptors 103; Minnesota Timberwolves 102 bt New York Knicks 101; San Antonio Spurs 120 bt Sacramento Kings 106; LA Lakers 97 lost to Milwaukee Bucks 112; Phoenix Suns 121 bt Chicago Bulls 116.