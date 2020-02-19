Barcelona Spain Masters | Saina Nehwal advances, H.S. Prannoy exits

India’s Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal advanced to the women’s singles second round of the $170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Germany’s Yvonne Li here on Wednesday.
Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki N Reddy also won their mixed doubles first round match against Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 10-21, 21-16, 21-17.
However, H.S. Prannoy lost to Malaysian Daren Liew 18-21, 15-21 to bow out of the tournament.
