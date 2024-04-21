GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Balraj Panwar secures India's first quota in rowing for Paris Olympics

April 21, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

A view of the logo of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games | Photo Credit: Reuters

Balraj Panwar secured India's first Paris Olympics quota in rowing by finishing third in the men's single scull event of the 2024 World Asian and Oceanian Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regetta in Chungju, South Korea on April 21.

The 25-year-old Indian Army rower, who narrowly missed out on a bronze in his maiden appearance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year, clocked 7:01.27 minutes to finish third in the 2000 m race and seal the quota.

In the men's single scull, the top five make the Olympics cut.

India failed to qualify for the men's lightweight double sculls, an event the country participated in at the last Olympics in Tokyo. In an event where the top-two earn the quota, the Indian duo of Ujjwal Kumar and Arvind Singh finished third.

India will have a solitary entry in rowing at the quadrennial extravaganza slated from July 26.

Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh represented the country in men's lightweight double scull at the Tokyo Olympics and returned with an 11th place finish. The Asian Qualifiers were held simultaneously with the Asian Rowing Cup where India won a gold medal courtesy the duo of Salman Khan and Nitin Deol in men's double scull event.

A day after their achievement, Panwar, who hails from Karnal in Haryana, put up a dominant show after a slow start.

In the first 500m leg, Panwar was lying third behind eventual gold medallist Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan and Hong Kong's Hin Chun Chiu.

But Panwar used his power to race ahead and grab the lead, passing the halfway mark (1000m) with a timing of 3:25.51.

He held on to his lead till the penultimate stretch of 1500m, which he crossed with a timing of 5:12.67, three seconds ahead of his Hong Kong rival. But Yakovlev produced a superb recovery in the final lap and took the top spot with a timing of 6:59.46 seconds.

Indonesia's Memo Memo also finished within 7 minutes to get past Panwar and take the second spot.

