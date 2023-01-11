ADVERTISEMENT

Balanced team but we need to be lucky with super points, says Blue Spikers coach Harilal

January 11, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Prime Volleyball League | Peruvian Eduardo Romay and Brazilian Valter da Cruz Neto, the team’s two foreign players will start training with the side on Thursday

Stan Rayan

The Kochi Blue Spikers team for the Prime Volleyball League which begins in Bengaluru on February 4. Photo: R.K. Nithin | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

As he bowed deeply to get his 200-cm tall frame out of the lift at the hotel, Eduardo Romay revealed that he has developed a sixth sense to keep his head safe while handling doorways.

“I’ve been bowing a lot here... in reverence,” the Peru volleyball team captain Romay told The Hindu here on Wednesday.

The Kochi Blue Spikers now know that Romay, one of their RuPay Prime Volleyball League team’s two foreign stars, has a wonderful sense of humour.

They will be keen to know how good the ‘universal’ is on court, whether he and Brazilian blocker Valter da Cruz Neto, could guide them to the title in the PVL which begins in Bengaluru on February 4 and ends in Kochi on March 7.

The Blue Spikers team, owned by Muthoot Pappachan Group, was unveiled on Wednesday and the two foreigners will start training with the side on Thursday when the camp shifts to Triprayar.

However, they could take some time to adapt to the PVL’s unique 15-point system (volleyball is normally played over 25-point sets).

“That will be our first time but we are mentally ready in the theory part of it,” said the 27-year-old Eduardo.

Blue Spikers’ head coach S.T. Harilal feels his team is nicely balanced.

S.T. Harilal, the head coach of Kochi Blue Spikers volleyball team for the Prime Volleyball League. Photo: Stan Rayan | Photo Credit: Stan Rayan

“The team is better than last year. We hope to do well but luck plays a big part in super points (also a PVL special, offering two points). The game is just about nine points after that the super points play a big role,” he said.

Harilal also felt the 15-point sets demands more work.

“We have to change the entire training system and see that the players are mentally prepared for the new situation. We cannot have a slow game like we normally do because matches get over fast in this format,” he said.

“The 25-point system is the best, the audience will also like it. Here by the time the fans get the ticket and settle down, one set will be over.”

The team: Eduardo Romay (Peru), Valter da Cruz Neto (Brazil), Erin Varghese, G.N. Dushyanth, C. Venu, Rohit Kumar, Vipul Kumar, George Antony, N.K. Fayis, V.T. Aswin Rag, Pavan Ramesh, Jibin Sebastian, Alan Ashique, B.S. Abhinav.

Head coach: S.T. Harilal. Technical Director: Bijoy Babu. Assistant coaches: Boby Xavier and Sajeev Vasu.

