Bajrang, Vinesh for Rome meet

KOLKATA

25 February 2021 05:02 IST

̥Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will compete in the Matteo Pellicone event in Rome from March 10 to 15.

The Olympics-qualified wrestlers were allowed to skip the Individual World Cup held in Serbia in December following the COVID-induced break.

Ranking series event

The Rome meet, a Ranking Series event featuring several elite wrestlers, will give the athletes good preparation ahead of the Games.

Advertising

Advertising

Two-time World championships medallist Nurislam Sanayev (57kg),Worlds silver medallist Daulet Niyazbekov(65kg), London Olympics gold medallist Jordan Burroughs, and Worlds and Olympic medallist Frank Chamizo(74kg) will be some of the leading names in men’s freestyle events.

Commonwealth Games champion Diana Weicker and Worlds medallist Lianna Monero of Cuba (53kg), and current World champion Aisuluu Tynybekova (62kg) are some of the top women wrestlers in the field.

The squad:

Men: Freestyle: Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Pankaj (all 57kg), Bajrang Punia, Rohit (all 65kg), Vishal Kaliraman (70kg), Sandeep Singh Mann, Narsingh Yadav and Jitender Kumar (all 74kg).

Rahul Rathi (79kg), Deepak Punia, Parveen Chahar (all 86kg), Praveen (92kg), Satywart Kadian (97kg), Sumit Malik (125kg).

Greco Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Manish (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Gaurav Duhoon (67kg), Kuldeep Malik (72kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Naveen (130kg).

Women: Meenakshi (50kg), Vinesh Phogat, Nandini Bajirao Salokhe (all 53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sarita Mor (59kg), Sonam and Sakshi Malik (all 62kg), Nisha (65kg), Anita (68kg), Kiran (76kg).