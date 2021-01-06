Bajrang to continue training in USA

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia will continue to train in the USA for one more month.

The Mission Olympic Cell has approved extension of his training at Cliff Kean Wrestling Club in Michigan for an additional one month at an approximate cost of ₹11.65 lakh, according to a statement from the Sports Ministry on Tuesday.

“All facilities are available here. I am getting good sparring partners. I am getting access to everything I need to improve my level,” said Bajrang, who has earned a Tokyo Olympics quota place in the 65kg category. “In India, I normally train with wrestlers from 74kg and 79kg categories. Here I am getting to train with those from my own weight category.”

Bajrang will train in Michigan till the first week of February.