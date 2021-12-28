Bajrang Punia lands in Moscow for pre-season training

KOLKATA

28 December 2021 06:58 IST

Tokyo Olympics wrestling bronze medallist Bajrang Punia arrived in Moscow on Monday for a 26-day pre-season training stint, scheduled until January 21.

“I chose Russia as its wrestlers win most of the medals at the Olympics and World championships. I will benefit from training with the experienced wrestlers here,” said Bajrang, on his first camp after the Olympics.

Jitender Kumar and Anand Kumar have accompanied Bajrang as his sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

The Union Sports Ministry’s Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) has approved Bajrang’s trip at an overall cost of ₹7.53 lakh, said a statement.

The ace wrestler, considered a medal contender at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games next year and the 2024 Paris Olympics, will compete in Ranking Series events in Italy and Turkey in February and the Asian Championships in Mongolia in April.