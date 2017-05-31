Other Sports

Baishya re-elected

Indian Weightlifting Federation president Birendra Prasad Baishya was re-elected for a second consecutive term as an executive board member of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) at the electoral congress in Bangkok recently.

Baishya is also the Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation vice-president, an executive member of the Asian Weightlifting Federation and vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association.

