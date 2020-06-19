BAI recommends Srikanth for Khel Ratna

K. Srikanth.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), on Friday, recommended K. Srikanth for the Khel Ratna award after he apologised for pulling out of a tournament midway. BAI, however, show-caused H.S. Prannoy for his outburst against the federation after not being nominated for Arjuna.

Srikanth and Prannoy did not play for India in the semifinal of the Asian Team Championship in Manila in February, choosing to fly to Barcelona for another event. After the former accepted his mistake and promised that it will never happen again, his name was forwarded to the Sports Ministry.

On disciplinary grounds, the BAI did not nominate World No. 14 Srikanth and 28th-ranked Prannoy for the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award respectively.

Srikanth’s application has been forwarded to the Sports Ministry, Prannoy has been ignored and instead been asked to respond for his outburst against BAI within 15 days.

“We have received an email from Srikanth in which he has accepted the mistake and he has also promised to not indulge in such activities in the future,” it added.

“Considering Srikanth’s accomplishments, we have decided to recommend him for Khel Ratna,” BAI general-secretary Ajay Singhania said.

Prannoy had launched a scathing attack on BAI after being overlooked for the Arjuna nomination for the second successive year.

“Same old story. Guy who has Medals in Cwg and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended, #waah #thiscountryisajoke,” Prannoy had written on Twitter.

On Prannoy, he said: “There are several instances of disciplinary issues with Prannoy. The Federation had been very tolerant with him, all this while but in the recent past his attitude has forced BAI to take action and also look at the disciplinary policies.”