BAI advises postponement of tourneys

Hyderabad

05 April 2021 23:00 IST

The Badminton Association of India has advised postponement of the All-India ranking tournaments scheduled over the next few weeks, including the Senior ranking tournament in Bengaluru from April 18 to 25 in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

This was conveyed by Ajay Kumar Singhania, general secretary of the BAI, in a communication to all the secretaries of the affiliated units of BAI, on Monday.

The management of the Pullela Gopi Chand Academy and the SAI Gopi Academy has decided, as a precautionary measure, to shut down the hostels and training sessions to break the chain of positive cases.

“As of now, this week no training sessions for all batches. Except those players who will play in the India Open in Delhi next month for whom the sessions will be on, the hostels are closed for all as of now,” it said in a statement.