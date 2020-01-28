Badminton | Warriors blow away Rockets

A lacklustre performance from P. Kashyap against Wong Wing Ki Vincent allowed Awadhe Warriors to take an unassailable 4-0 lead against Mumbai Rockets in their PBL match here on Tuesday.

The onus was on Kashyap to deliver in his team’s Trump match, but he was subdued throughout the match and couldn’t find his rhythm.

Ajay Jayaram defeated South Korea’s Lee Dong Keun to widen the margin to 4-0.

Jayaram, playing his first match, took his time to settle down before registering a 12-15, 15-6, 15-7 win.

Earlier, Kim Sa Rang and Pia Zebadiah overcame a spirited resistance from Ko Sung Hyun and Christinna Pederson to give Rockets the early lead.

Beiwen Zhang, displaying her wide repertoire of shots, levelled the scores with a 15-3, 15-4 demolition of Kuhoo Garg in Warriors’ Trump.

Kashyap and Vincent engaged each other in rallies, waiting for the slightest opening to pounce on.

As the match wore on, it was Vincent who gained the upper hand.

Kashyap continued to make errors and crumbled consistently in the rallies. Vincent, the World No. 41, collapsed on the ground in delight after the upset.

The results:

Awadhe Warriors 4 Mumbai Rockets 0 (Ko Sung Hyun & Christinna Pedersen lost to Kim Sa Rang & Pia Zebadiah 9-15, 14-15; (T) Beiwen Zhang bt Kuhoo Garg 15-3, 15-4; Wong Wing Ki Vincent bt (T) P. Kashyap 15-8, 15-10; Ajay Jayaram bt Keun 12.15, 15-6, 15-7).