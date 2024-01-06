I am planning to peak at the right time for Paris, says Sindhu

January 06, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Former World champion P.V. Sindhu, who started full-fledged training after almost three months, has signed up with Indonesia’s Agus Dwi Santoso as part of her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We started working together for the last five days. It has been really good. He is keeping a close eye on what exactly I might need,” Sindhu told The Hindu in a telephonic chat from Bengaluru on Saturday.

“It is a new team of coaches and support staff, obviously with the specific intent of being at my best in the year of the Olympics,” she said.

The 28-year-old, who suffered an injury in the second round of the 2023 French Open in October and is now training at the Prakash Padukone Academy in Bengaluru, said Santoso had been monitoring every aspect of her training like court movement, fitness and the physical conditioning exercises.

Demands of the game

“Santoso produced a lot of quality players and knows exactly what the demands are. Yes, there can be some minor changes like the way I am moving around on the court,” Sindhu added.

Santoso’s previous trainees included former Olympics silver medallist Hendrawan. He was also with the Indian squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

“With Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) taking care of every aspect of my training, I can focus on my game and preparations for Paris Games.”

Sindhu was till recently working with former All England champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim before moving over to Bengaluru.

“I am feeling comfortable in training and there is nothing to worry about. I am planning to peak at the right time for the Olympics . I believe it is only a question of time before I regain my form,” Sindhu said.

Main target

Now ranked World No. 11, she is targeting the Olympics gold despite going through the most challenging phase of her career so far — by way of lack of form and injury.

“My first major tournament after the injury break should be the Asian Team Championship next month. Given the way things are progressing, I am really pleased.”