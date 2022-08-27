Badminton | Satwik-Chirag sign off with a maiden bronze medal at World Championships

The Indian duo flattered to deceive as it squandered an opening game advantage to go down 22-20 18-21 16-21

PTI Tokyo:
August 27, 2022 11:07 IST

Chirag Shetty (R) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) of India play a shot against Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia during their men’s doubles semi-final match on day six of the Badminton World Championships in Tokyo on August 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty signed off with a maiden bronze medal in the men’s doubles competition of the World Championships after going down narrowly to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals in Tokyo on Saturday.

The world number 7 Indian pair flattered to deceive as it squandered an opening game advantage to go down 22-20 18-21 16-21 in a pulsating 77-minute clash to bring an end to the Indian challenge at the prestigious tournament.

It was the sixth successive defeat against the Malaysian pair for Satwik and Chirag, who had lost to the same combination at the mixed team final of the Commonwealth Games early this month.

Despite the loss, it was a creditable show by the young Indian pair as it ensured India continued to return with a medal from the World Championships since 2011, the year the country won its first doubles medal with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa returning with a bronze.

