BADMINTON | Prannoy looking at a long-term association with the TNBA

It’s only a matter of time before India’s badminton star H.S. Prannoy becomes a registered player of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Badminton Association (TNBA) has received the No Objection Certificate from Kerala Badminton (Shuttle) Association, and it is expected to hold a press meet soon to announce the good news.

The 31-year-old Prannoy, the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist, is looking at a long-term association with TNBA.

“I guess for me, it’s a long-term plan I am looking at. Looking to be associated with the sport for a long time because I can give back to the sport in some way or other,” Prannoy told The Hindu here on Tuesday.

“TN has been doing incredibly well in supporting sportspersons. Everyone is super happy with the support system from the State Government and TNBA. I think that’s a big advantage for any player training here and trying to make a career out of the sport.”

Prannoy made it clear that it is not possible to play domestic tournaments with the international schedule being tight and the Paris Olympic qualification events coming up.

“We are not really looking at a domestic tournament as such. I am really looking at how as a player, who has played for a decade at the top level and one who has a lot of ideas, can try to give to the next generation. If I get a chance, I will be glad to represent TN provided things go well in the coming days,” he said.

The World No. 8 said he will be eager to put up a system in place rather than have an academy [in Tamil Nadu]. “It is important to have a system in place to see how you can produce more champions and Olympic medallists from the State,” he added.

