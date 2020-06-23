Badminton | Prannoy apologises to BAI

H.S. Prannoy.

In response to the show-cause letter, he apologised for the remarks he made about the country, federation and any other person he may have hurt with his statement.

Shuttler H.S. Prannoy, who was critical of the Badminton Association of India when his name was not recommended for the Arjuna Award recently, submitted an unconditional apology to the BAI on Tuesday.

BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania said BAI has received the letter from Prannoy while president Himanta Biswa Sarma said the apology has been accepted.

“It was unfortunate to witness something like this. Going forward, we hope players reach out to the federation if they have any concern,” a BAI official said.