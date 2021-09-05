Badminton players' success at Paralympics hailed by sporting fraternity

New Delhi

05 September 2021 16:45 IST

The sporting fraternity and the political establishment of the country hailed the Indian badminton players' stupendous success at the Tokyo Paralympics, where Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj won a gold and a silver respectively on the concluding day of the Games.

India collected five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals to finish 24th in the final medal tally. The shuttlers contributed four medals — 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

"Historic performance by Krishan Nagar. Strong and determined, you proved your mettle by winning the gold medal in badminton at #Paralympics and keeping the tricolour high. Your excellence is commendable. Many Indians will be inspired by you. Congratulations and best wishes," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

"Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj who gave a tough fight to world #1 and won silver medal in badminton at #Paralympics. Your dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional. Best wishes for a future full of accomplishments." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was happy to see the country's badminton players excel at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para," Mr. Modi tweeted.

"A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he wrote about Noida district magistrate Suhas.

India's first Olympic individual gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra tweeted: "Krishna Nagar gets India's 2nd badminton Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics after a fabulous match in the SH6 final! Played like a true champion and kept fighting back from tough situations! Many Congratulations #Praise4Para.

"Silver for Suhas Yathiraj! Exceptional performance by the IAS officer to almost outclass the world no.1 in the men’s singles badminton SL4. Exemplifies the belief of our Para athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Many congratulations! #Praise4Para." Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha heaped praise on Nagar for his "brave heart effort".

"Gold for @Krishnanagar99 what a man!! What a brave heart! So proud of you Krishna," he tweeted.

"Huge congratulations to GauravParaCoach who has worked so hard for the success at #paralympics #paraBadminton #tokyo2020. What a way to end it with a GOLD medal on the final day. Congrats @ParalympicIndia @Media_SAI. So proud of this entire para contingent." The BCCI and its Secretary Jay Shah also lauded the badminton players for their stupendous performance during the Games.