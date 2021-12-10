Badminton | Marin pulls out of Worlds

Says she might be back in February next year

Three-time champion shuttler Carolina Marin’s much-awaited return to competitive action got further delayed as she pulled out of the World Championship after failing to regain fitness following a knee injury.

She had announced her plans of making a comeback at the home Worlds beginning in Huelva, Spain.

“I was having a really good season start, I had won four tournaments out of five. I was feeling very confident, strong and in a good physical and psychological condition until just one bad movement broke my knee completely,” Marin said in a video posted in her Twitter handle. “Therefore my team and myself have decided not to play the Huelva World Championship.”