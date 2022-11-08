Badminton | Lakshya Sen reaches career-best sixth in BWF rankings

French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also returned to their career best ranking of seven in men’s doubles

PTI New Delhi:
November 08, 2022 16:52 IST

Lakshya Sen in action. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped two spots to achieve a career-best sixth in the latest BWF World Rankings.

The 21-year-old from Almora, who has been in sensational form this season, has 76,424 points from 25 tournaments.

Newly-crowned French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also climbed one spot to return to their career best ranking of seven in men’s doubles.

The Indian duo won two BWF world tour titles — India Open super 500 and French Open super 750, claimed gold at Birmingham Games besides securing a first-ever bronze at World Championships. They also played a pivotal role in India winning the Thomas Cup.

Women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand and mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also moved up to achieve their career-high rankings of 23 and 28 respectively.

While Treesa and Gayatri jumped five places, Tanisha and Ishaan improved two spots in the latest chart.

Double Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu, who hasn’t played any tournament since the Birmingham Games due to an ankle injury, also moved up a place to become world number five.

Kidambi Srikanth and H. S. Prannoy remained static at world number 11 and 12 respectively.

