ADVERTISEMENT

Badminton king Viktor Axelsen secures Malaysia Open title

January 17, 2023 02:38 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - Kuala Lumpur

The reigning Olympic champion has been badminton's standout performer over the last year, winning eight titles in 2022 including the All-England and World Championships

AFP

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen celebrates with his trophy after defeating Japan’s Kodai Naraoka during their men’s singles final badminton match at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament at Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Danish ace Viktor Axelsen stormed to victory in the final of badminton's Malaysia Open on Sunday, successfully defending his title by outgunning Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

The world number one only needed 40 minutes in Kuala Lumpur to secure his first trophy of the year, displaying top form to walk away with the match 21-6, 21-15.

Wasting no time in the first game, Axelsen immediately went on the offensive, raining his signature pinpoint smashes on a defenceless Naraoka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He then kept up the pressure in the second game against a visibly exhausted opponent to clinch the win.

Axelsen conceded fatigue may have been a factor in the match, with Naraoka having played a mammoth 113-minute semi-final just a day earlier.

"He looked stiff-legged due to the long matches he's played. For me, that was a good thing," Axelsen told reporters.

"I just tried to play consistently at a high pace, and not give him many chances. If he wanted to win, he had to work really hard."

The reigning Olympic champion has been badminton's standout performer over the last year, winning eight titles in 2022 including the All-England and World Championships.

But he said Sunday there were many strong players capable of overtaking him, though he declined to give names.

"You cannot predict who will do well. For me it's just about minding my own business, trying to do what works for me and keep improving," he said.

Naraoka, who played 362 minutes in the tournament before his showdown with Axelsen, said the run had taken a toll on his body.

"I did feel tired coming into this game, but I still did my best. But he used his height well, and his smashes were too powerful for me," said the world number seven.

Their match-up followed a hard-fought semi-final between the two at the World Tour Finals last month.

In the women's final, Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi took the title by beating South Korea's An Se-young 12-21, 21-19, 21-11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

badminton / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US