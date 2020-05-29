Badminton junior Worlds postponed

Coimbatore

29 May 2020 23:05 IST

The World junior badminton championships, scheduled to be held in Auckland in September, has been postponed to January next year.

The rescheduled dates for the world junior mixed team championship are January 11 to 16 followed by the World junior championships (Jan. 18 to 24).

A BWF release stated that only those athletes eligible for the originally scheduled championships will be allowed to enter.

Advertising

Advertising

“All things considered, we believe the move is the best option in order to avoid any possible complexities linked to travel and other lingering COVID-19-related impacts,” said Thomas Lund, the BWF general-secretary.