Badminton | It’s Subhankar vs Kiran in men’s final

Chennai

21 December 2021 23:24 IST

World No. 57 Subhankar Dey of Bengal, but qualifier here, will clash with Kerala’s Kiran George, the fifth seed, in the men’s final of the BAI Series National ranking badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh’s Aakarshi Kashyap, the top seed, will meet unseeded Tanya Hemanth of Karnataka in the women’s singles summit clash.

The results (Semifinals): Men: Kiran George (Ker) bt Mithun Manjunath (Kar) 21-16, 21-15; Subhankar Dey (Ben) bt Satish Kumar (TN) 12-21, 21-10, 21-12.

Advertising

Advertising

Women: Aakarshi Kashyap (Cht) bt Kavipriya (Pondy) 20-22, 21-9, 21-7; Tanya Hemanth (Kar) bt Ashmita Chalia (Asm) 21-15, 16-21, 21-17.