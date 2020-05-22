Badminton | India Open in December as BWF revamps 2020 schedule

Logo of Badminton World Federation (BWF). Twitter/@bwfmedia

NEW DELHI

22 May 2020 15:56 IST

BWF announced the revised list of events to signal the restart of competitive badminton suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The revamped calendar of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has scheduled the $400,000 India Open badminton in New Delhi from December 8 to 13.

Besides the India Open, originally scheduled in March, the country will also hold the annual $170,000 Syed Modi India International at Lucknow from November 17 to 22. However, this World Tour Super 300 tournament clashes with the cash-rich $1,350,000 Indonesia Open, a World Tour Super 1000 event.

In addition, India has been allotted the $90,000 Hyderabad Open, a BWF Tour Super 100 event, from August 11 to 16.

Apart from the World Tour events, BWF’s premier team competition, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, will be held from October 3 to 11 at Aarhus, Denmark.

Ten lower-category events remain cancelled while four suspended competitions - German Open, Swiss Open, European Championships and Australian Open - await suitable dates.

Following is the revised schedule of BWF World Tour in 2020:

Sept. 1-6 - Taipei Open (Taipei); Sept. 8-13 - Korea Open (Seoul); Sept. 15-20 - China Open (Changzhou); Sept. 22-27 - Japan Open (Tokyo); Oct. 13-18 - Denmark Open (Odense); Oct. 20-25 - French Open (Paris) and New Zealand Open (Auckland); Oct. 27-Nov. 1- Macau Open (Macau); Nov. 3-8 - China Open (Fuzhao); Nov. 10-15 - Hong Kong Open (Hong Kong); Nov 17-22 - Indonesia Open (Jakarta) and Syed Modi International (Lucknow); Nov. 24-29 - Malaysia Open (Kuala Lumpur) and Korea Open (Gwangju); Dec. 1-6 - Thailand Open (Bangkok); Dec. 8-13 - India Open (New Delhi); Dec. 16-20 - BWF World Tour Finals (Guangzhou).