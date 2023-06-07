ADVERTISEMENT

Popularity of padel is growing, says badminton coach Gopichand on joining Indian Padel Federation

June 07, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“For anyone familiar with other racket sports, this is a wonderful concept,” said P. Gopichand

V. V. Subrahmanyam

File picture of chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The promoters of padel in India could not have found a better sports personality than former All England champion P. Gopichand to join the Indian Padel Federation in their promotional activities to give the sport a fresh fillip and make it more popular across the country.

Padel is relatively new to India and is said to combine the best elements of tennis and squash and nicknamed as ‘tennis with walls’ and ‘squash in the Sun’.

Supriya Devgun, former bronze medallist at the 2017 BWF World Senior Badminton Championship, also joins the Indian Padel Federation as a key Board Member.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a chat with The Hindu, Gopichand, the chief national badminton coach, said padel picks up the best features from other sports like tennis, squash and even badminton, which should make it a big hit in the days to come.

“Padel has a World Tour and that speaks of the growing popularity,” he said.

“The best part is that it is played on a court which is one-third the size of a tennis court between two doubles combinations. This means occupying very less space with no entry barrier — a kid and a 60-year-old can indulge in the sport,” said Gopichand.

“At the professional level, the demands and the guidelines will be different for sure. But, for anyone familiar with other racket sports, this is a wonderful concept,” he said.

“As a proponent of encouraging more and more [people] to play any sport, I am really pleased to be associated with this as it would also help society in ensuring that kids spend time on something which should lead to a healthy and competitive lifestyle,” Gopichand said.

On his suggestions for making padel more popular, Gopichand felt perhaps efforts on creating the infrastructure at different levels — and not just at schools — and also organising as many events as possible would help the sport take off.

“Any sport needs a coaching system in place with scientific back-up and making optimum use of any technology for better results and padel should be no exception,” he said.

Gopichand also hinted that some of the regular India shuttlers might also try their hand at this sport as some sort of a break from their daily badminton training schedules.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US