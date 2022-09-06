Badminton Association of India to award cash incentive to CWG, World Championship medalists

The Indian shuttlers came with the best ever showing in the CWG winning three gold, one silver and two bronze

V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD
September 06, 2022 14:16 IST

P.V. Sindhu poses with her gold medal in the Women’s singles badminton at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Badminton Association of India announced on September 6, ₹20 lakhs cash incentive each to Lakshya Sen, P.V. Sindhu and ₹25 lakhs to men’s doubles combination of R. Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for winning gold in their respective categories in the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

It may be mentioned that the Indian shuttlers came with the best ever showing in the CWG winning three gold, one silver and two bronze while the Indian men’s shuttlers have three medals to show from the two editions of the world championships.

"Our badminton players have been consistently winning laurels for the country and this cash award is a small effort to acknowledge their amazing achievements over the last two years,” said BAI president Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in a statement.

The 10-member mixed team, which won the silver medal in Birmingham will get a total of ₹30 lakh, or ₹3 lakh each, for their effort while the eight members of the support staff with get ₹1.5 lakh each.

“The way the Indian players have been performing at the world stage has meant that the prize purse has been increasing consistently and we are confident that the reward money would motivate everyone to continue the good work,” said BAI Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

Apart from the gold medallists, the young women’s doubles combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will take home ₹7.5 lakh for their maiden bronze medal winning effort.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will also get ₹5 lakh for his men’s singles bronze in Birmingham along with ₹10 lakh for his silver medal winning effort at the 2021 BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain.

Lakshya Sen would add ₹5 lakh to his kitty for bagging the men’s singles bronze in 2021 while Shetty and Satwik will get another ₹7.5 lakh for becoming the first Indian men’s doubles pair to clinch a world championships bronze in Tokyo last month.

BAI plans to continue to encourage the players for their super series performances too, it informed.

