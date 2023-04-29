ADVERTISEMENT

Badminton Asia Championships: Satwik-Chirag pair ensures men's doubles medal after 52 years

April 29, 2023 05:07 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - Dubai:

The Indian pair won by 21-11 21-12. Rankireddy and Shetty now face Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the last four encounter

PTI

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty. File. | Photo Credit: AP

India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured a men's doubles medal at the Badminton Asia Championships after 52 years after outplaying Indonesia's experienced duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the quarterfinals in Dubai on Friday.

The Indian pair won by 21-11 21-12. Rankireddy and Shetty now face Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin in the last four encounter. Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women's singles quarterfinals.

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocketed the first game 21-18 but looked completely off colour in the next two games which she lost 5-21 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semifinals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The other Indian hope, eight seed HS Prannoy, too bowed out in the men's singles quarterfinals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Prannoy was trailing 11-21 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.

Earlier in the day, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing a tough three-game mixed doubles contest against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

The Indian pair fought for one hour and five minutes before losing the quarterfinal 18-21 21-19 15-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

badminton

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US