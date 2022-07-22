Other Sports

Bad day for Indians at Medellin Archery World Cup

Indian archers crashed out of the recurve team and compound individual competitions at the Archery World Cup Stage-4 in Medellin, Colombia, on Thursday.

The 10th-ranked Indian recurve men’s side — comprising Jayanta Talukdar, Aditya Choudhary and Kapil — got a first round bye but lost to seventh-placed Spain 5-1 in the second round.

The eighth-placed Indian women’s team of Dipti Kumari, Komalika Bari and Aditi Jaiswal, beat Italy 5-4 (26-25) before losing to top-ranked Korea 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

In the compound section, Bhagwan Das and Priyansh were beaten in the second round while Rajat Chauhan and C.R. Srither were eliminated in the first round of the men’s event.

Srishti Singh, slotted 20 th, reached the third round of women’s competition before going down to fourth-ranked Tanja Gellenthien of Denmark 147-144.

Madhura Dhamangaonkar, Raginee Markoo and Pragati exited in the second round.

