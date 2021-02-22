Boxing | Babyrojisana, Arundhati clinch gold

Punching to glory: The Indian boxing contingent that reaped it rich in the Adriatic Pearl tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) triumphed as Indian women boxers ended with five gold medals in the 30th Adriatic Pearl tournament in Budva, Montenegro.

Silver for Lucky Rana

Lucky Rana (64kg) secured a silver as India emerged as the top team with 10 medals (five gold, three silver and two bronze).

Uzbekistan (two gold) and Czech Republic (one gold) ended at second and third position respectively.

Three-time Khelo India gold-medallist Arundhati pulled off a dominating 5-0 victory over Ukraine’s Maryana Stoiko on Sunday.

Babyrojisana, who trains at M.C. Mary Kom’s academy, got the better of Asian junior champion Sabina Bobokulova of Uzbekistan 3-2.

Lucky suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Finnish boxer Lia Pukkila to claim silver. With two medals in the men’s category, the 19-member Indian team concluded its campaign in an overall second position (12 medals).

Uzbekistan and Ukraine claimed first and third position respectively in the overall standings.