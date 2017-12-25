AYN bags majority of medals in senior section

As expected, Army Yachting Node (AYN) bagged the majority of medals in the YAI Senior and Youth National sailing championships, which concluded at the Krishnapatnam Port here on Monday.

Sweeping the top three positions in RS:X (windsurfing), Finn, 470 and laser standard, Army proved it is way ahead of the rest.

Out of the 18 medals on offer in the senior section, Army bagged 14. With such a strong showing, AYN has shown that its sailors cannot be ignored when it comes to the selection of players for the forthcoming Asian Games.

Of all the races scheduled on the last day in the senior category, the women’s laser radial between Ramya Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan went down to the wire.

Tied at 15 points each, Ramya was adjudged the winner by virtue of winning the 12th and final race, pushing Nethra to the second place. Interestingly, both had six first-place finishes and five second-place finishes each.

“It [12th and last race] was like match racing. Trailing at the upwind, I caught up with her at the downward mark. The difference in the end between us was hardly one boat length,” said Ramya.

The International Regatta for youth will be held here from Dec. 27 to 31.

The results (overall placings):

Finn: 1. Swatantra Singh; 2. Vivek; 3. Naveen Kumar (all AYN).

RS:X (windsurfing): 1. S. Jerome Kumar; 2. Arjun Reddy; 3. Manpreet Singh (all AYN).

49er: 1. C. Sandip Jain & Munna Pandit; 2. Narendra Singh & S.R. Rout (both AYN); 3. Anand Thakur & Vishal Thakur (INSA/ NST).

470: 1. P.P. Muthu & Shubham Patel; 2. Ayaz Khan & Mahesh Chandra Yadav; 3. Atul Lende & C.H.S. Reddy (all AYN).

Laser standard: 1. Vishnu Saravanan; 2. Muzahid Khan; 3. Gitesh (all AYN).

Women, laser radial: 1. Ramya Saravanan (CESC, Pune); 2. Nethra Kumanan (TNSA); 3. Tanu Bisen (NSS, Bhopal).

Youth, Optimist: 1. Uma Chouhan (NSS, Bhopal); 2. R. Neelanand (TNSA); 3. Erra Durga Prasad (NBSC); Optimist Green: 1. Eklavya Batham (NSS, Bhopal); 2. Aaryan Anand (TNSA); 3. Affan Mubeen (YCH).

Laser 4.7: 1. Harshita Tomar (NSS, Bhopal); 2. Aniket Rajaram (TNSA); 3. Vivin Vinil (INWTC, Mumbai).

420: 1. Punit Kumar Sahoo & Amit Sahoo (INWTC, Mumbai); 2. Bharath & Pande (Trishna SC, Bengaluru); 3. Shubham Balade & Prabhat Dongre (CESC, Pune).