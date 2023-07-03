ADVERTISEMENT

Avinash Sable finishes 5th in Stockholm Diamond League 3000m steeplechase event

July 03, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Stockholm

The 28-year-old Sable, running his second race of the season, clocked 8 minutes 21.88 seconds, well outside his personal best of 8:11.20s, to finish fifth

PTI

Avinash Sable, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, has been training abroad to prepare for the August 19 to 27 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.  | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S.

India's Avinash Sable finished fifth in the men's 3000m steeplechase in the Diamond League here on Sunday, as he failed to improve upon his performance of the last event.

The 28-year-old Sable, running his second race of the season, clocked 8 minutes 21.88 seconds, well outside his personal best of 8:11.20s, to finish fifth. He had finished 10th, clocking a below-par 8:17.18 seconds, at the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, Morocco on May 28.

Running on a wet track, most of the competitors struggled to clock fast times.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won the race in 8:09.84s, well outside his season's and personal best time of 7:56.68s, which he had clocked while taking the top spot in Rabat.

The 2019 Diamond League champion Getnet Wale of Ethiopia was second with a timing of 8:12.27s while compatriot Abrham Sime took the third spot in 8:16.82s.

Sable, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, has been training abroad to prepare for the August 19 to 27 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US