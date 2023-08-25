Avani Prashanth claims Ahlsell Final golf tournament; becomes the first Indian to win on the LET Access Series

August 25, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Indian amateur Avani Prashanth claimed the Ahlsell Final golf tournament title at Elisefarm Golf Club (Sweden).

Avani became the first Indian to win on the LET Access Series — the official development tour to the Ladies European Tour.

The 16-year-old carded a six-under 210 overall to edge out her nearest rivals Isabell Ekstrom (Sweden) and Matilda Bjorkman (Sweden) by one shot.

Avani, who started the final round in tied-ninth spot, climbed to the top with a stellar five-under 67. She was particularly impressive on the back-nine, recording three birdies and an eagle. This more than made up for the early slips - bogeys on the first and fourth holes. The teenager was four shots off the lead after the front-nine.

Fellow golfer Vidhatri Urs, who missed the cut, acted as Avani’s caddy on Friday.

“This is my first professional win on international soil. The wind completely switched on us today which really made the first four holes super long and tough to play. Whilst the first four played long, a good number played shorter. After nine holes, I came back to par and saw the wind was down in the back nine. I really took advantage from there on,” Avani told the LET Access Series website.

Avani had won the Queen Sirikit Cup in Manila earlier this year and is set to represent India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou next month.

