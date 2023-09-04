Atit Shah retains State billiards title

September 04, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - KOTTAYAM:

Atit B. Shah of Kochi’s Coronation Club blanked K.S. Arun (Cosmopolitan Club) 3-0 and retained the Kerala State senior billiards title at the Kottayam YMCA on Sunday night.

“This is probably my seventh or eighth State title but my second in a row,” said Atit, a 45-year-old spices businessman from Mattancherry in Kochi, soon after the final. “Arun and I had played last year’s final too.”

The results:

Final (150-up, best-of-five frames): Atit B. Shah (Coronation Club, Mattancherry) bt K.S. Arun (Cosmopolitan, Kozhikode) 3-0 (150-112, 150-93, 150-122).

Semifinals (): Atit B. Shah bt V.M. Mohammed Arshad 3-0 (150-87, 150-89, 150-78); K.S. Arun bt V. M. Benny 3-1 (150-130, 150-99, 131-150, 150-119).

Quarterfinals (best-of-three frames): Benny bt Aji Varghese 150-74, 150-102; Atit bt C. I. Cherian 150-86, 150-82; Arshad bt M.K. Shemil 150-80, 150-115; Arun bt Pippu Joseph 150-109, 150-92.

