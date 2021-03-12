Athletes in limbo as Olympic qualification events are scuppered

Four months remain before the start of the rescheduled Olympics in Tokyo but the cancellation of qualifying events in various disciplines due to COVID-19 restrictions is once again disrupting the run-up to the Games.
With a deadline of June 29 set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to wrap up qualification, 25% of athlete quota places are yet to be filled, with another 14% to be decided based on rankings.
May’s artistic gymnastics All-Around World Cup in Tokyo was cancelled this week following the cancellation of events in Stuttgart and Birmingham, forcing authorities to consider the 2019 World championships as a means of awarding entries to the Tokyo Games.
Meanwhile, April’s Pan-American Canoe Sprint Olympic qualifiers in Curitiba, Brazil, were also cancelled with 14 spots to be determined by the International Canoe Federation, which is in discussions with the IOC over the next steps.
European boxing qualifiers, which began in London last year before the pandemic shut down sport, will now be held in Paris in June but the final world Olympic boxing qualifier was cancelled. The IOC — which suspended the International Boxing Association in 2019 — now has the job of allocating over 50 spots across several regions based on results since 2017.
