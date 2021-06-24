Atanu, Deepika ensure mixed team medal

PARIS

24 June 2021 22:01 IST

Abhishek Verma makes the semifinals in men’s individual compound event

The Indian recurve mixed team, consisting of the husband-wife pair of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari, booked a berth in the final to ensure a medal in the Archery World Cup Stage-3 here on Thursday.

The Olympic-bound duo, who got a first round bye, defeated Great Britain’s Bryony Pitman and James Woodgate 6-0 and Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison 6-0 to reach the semifinals.

In the last-four, Atanu and Deepika edged past Inse de Valesco and Daniel Castro of Spain 5-3. India will meet the Netherlands in the final.

Advertising

Advertising

The compound mixed team, comprising Abhishek Verma and V. Jyothi Surekha, lost to Elizaveta Knyazeva and Anton Bulaev of Russia 155-154 in the second round.

Verma was the lone Indian compound archer to make it to the semifinals in the men’s individual event.

Verma beat Matthew Wong of Great Britain 147-134, Sergio Pagni of Italy 148-145, Jean Pizarro of Puerto Rico 148-143 and Martin Laursen of Denmark 146-146 (tie-breaker 10-9) to reach the last four.

Aman Saini and Rajat Chauhan exited in third and first rounds respectively.

Jyothi lost in the quarterfinals while Saanchi Dhalla, who beat Pragati in the first round, lost in the second round among women compound archers. Akshita crashed out in the opening round.