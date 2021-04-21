Atanu and Ankita ranked second

Ankita Bhakat.

GUATEMALA CITY

21 April 2021 22:12 IST

Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat took second spots in men and women’s individual recurve ranking rounds respectively in the archery World Cup Stage 1 here.

Atanu collected 680 points to lie behind USA’s Brady Ellison (694), while Pravin Jadhav (666), B. Dhiraj (664) and Tarundeep Rai (663) placed 15th, 20th and 22nd.

Anikta scored 673 to come second behind Mexican Ana Vazquez (680). Deepika Kumari (671), Komalika Bari (659) and Madhu Vedwan (654) took third, 12nd and 14th places respectively.

The Indian men’s team placed third (2010) behind USA (2036) and France (2012). The women’s team (1353) was second after USA (1362).

India (2003) was the top-ranked side in the mixed team event.