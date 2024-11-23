 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

At his best, Gukesh plays only the best moves — just like a chess engine: Daniil Dubov 
Premium

In this conversation, former World rapid chess champion Dubov describes why Gukesh’s style is so hard to explain as he looks ahead to the Indian’s title clash against Ding Liren. The 28-year-old Grandmaster also talks about his experience as Magnus Carlsen’s second, India’s rise and why the sport feels like it is at a tipping point

Updated - November 23, 2024 12:29 am IST

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Chess’ new wave: Still only 28, Daniil Dubov believes the sport is getting younger — and that 18-year-old D. Gukesh ‘embodies everything that chess is going through’. | Photo credit: Tata Steel Chess India

Chess’ new wave: Still only 28, Daniil Dubov believes the sport is getting younger — and that 18-year-old D. Gukesh ‘embodies everything that chess is going through’. | Photo credit: Tata Steel Chess India

Daniil Dubov won the 2018 World Rapid Chess Championship against a field that included Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura. The Russian prodigy, who became a Grandmaster at 14, has also worked as Carlsen’s second for two World Championship matches. Excerpts from an interview Dubov gave The Hindu at Kolkata, during the Tata Steel Chess India tournament:  

You were Magnus Carlsen’s second for two World Championship matches, in 2018 and 2021. How do you look at the upcoming title match between Ding Liren and D. Gukesh?

This will be somewhat a strange experience for me, as I was part of the last three World title matches in different capacities. In 2018 and 2021, I worked as Magnus’ second. And at the last World Championship, I was commentating for the official broadcaster. But this time, I will be following the match from the couch. I want Gukesh and Ding to fight. I don’t want the match to be over with three games to go, or something like that. Yes, I think Gukesh is the favourite, but not to the extent some people seem to believe.

Why do you think Gukesh starts as the favourite? Is it because of his form and Ding’s lack of form?

Gukesh has been the better player over the last two years. Why wouldn’t he over the next two weeks? It has to be said that matches [a series of games] are generally different, and I think, sometimes, even when you are better, there are certain opponents who are probably not as good as you, but they are really tough to crack.

What do you like about Gukesh’s chess?

I like that when he is at his best, he plays only the best moves — just like a chess engine. He plays the way that is sort of difficult to explain. Very often he plays moves that have nothing in common. It is like there is no basic idea behind them, but they are all the best moves still. I mean that is the feeling that you normally get from the engine. Like, one move on that side, then another move on that side. I mean like five random moves, and then suddenly the engine is winning. That is the same with Gukesh. 

When Magnus is playing, the move seems more human to me. That is, I can see the idea behind the moves. With Magnus, you always get the logic. Sometimes you guess all his moves, but still you lose. He makes it look simple. Gukesh is exactly the opposite.

We are going through some tipping point in chess history, I feel. If Gukesh becomes the World champion, my mind realises that it is well deserved — he is almost 2800 [in Elo rating] and beating everyone — and still my soul refuses to accept that this little boy is 18. Chess is getting younger.

Garry Kasparov was 22 when he won the World Championship.

Before that, Mikhail Tal was 23. Gukesh perfectly embodies everything that chess is going through.

How do you look back at your time with Carlsen as his second, for his matches against Fabiano Caruana and then Ian Nepomniachtchi?

Magnus had a team of four to five people, and we would basically have to prepare some opening ideas. I was one of the people responsible for making his openings better. I apparently was doing my job well, as I was invited for a second time. I was helping with openings that had been a part of my repertoire for many years, like the Catalan obviously. For the match against Caruana, the Sveshnikov and Rossolimo [variations in Sicilian Defence] were also coming from me. It kind of makes sense. Magnus wants to learn from the people who are doing it for their whole life.

How important do you think the role of the seconds is in a World title match?

I think seconds used to be way more important previously. Now we all have the same engines, and there is basically no room for, say, brain competition, you know. When I worked for Magnus, especially the first term, it used to be completely different. You could analyse a certain position for two weeks, and still you wouldn’t be sure if it is good or bad for you.

A second’s assessment: Dubov says that while Magnus Carlsen’s play can be understood — ‘I can see the idea behind the moves’ — it’s still incredibly difficult to resist. | Photo credit: Getty Images

A second’s assessment: Dubov says that while Magnus Carlsen’s play can be understood — ‘I can see the idea behind the moves’ — it’s still incredibly difficult to resist. | Photo credit: Getty Images

A few Russian players criticised you for helping Carlsen against Nepomniachtchi, a Russian. And you replied then that working with Carlsen would help you as a player because of which Russian chess could benefit.

Yes and only a couple of players [were critical], really. The rest were supporting me. I was glad to take up the offer from Magnus. There was no downside to it. You basically get paid for working in the best team on Planet Earth with the best player in history. I would be happy doing it for free.

And what did you learn from working with Carlsen?

I have learned a lot, but it is hard to specify, like I learned these five things. It was generally the way he looks at chess, the way he prepares or chooses openings... For the rest of the people, it is probably a bit more mysterious why he is playing this opening against a certain opponent, and then he plays another one against another guy. But I started to get his general take on chess, and the preparation... It is not that I agree on everything.

How did you find playing at the Tata Steel Chess India tournament here in Kolkata, at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, in front of capacity crowds?

It is always pleasant to see so many people in the audience. Sometimes it can cause some lack of comfort for players, but looking at the larger picture, I like it. It inspires me way more than prevents me from making a particular move.

It is not my first time in India, but it is my first time playing in India actually. It is impressive. There is this old saying about the Soviet Union that every random guy plays better than you when you come to the USSR. You can say the same about India now. It feels like everybody plays chess pretty well. Yes, India is like what the USSR used to be, chess-wise, that is.

Are you surprised by the speed with which Indian chess has moved ahead? 

Not at all. I remember saying it aloud in Russia five or six years ago that India was going to sort of overtake us, and that their juniors would be better because I know the way they work and what conditions they are given to work. I was saying in Russia we either need to provide the same kind of conditions for our best juniors or we would be overtaken. So there is no surprise for me here. There is, of course, Vishy, first of all. His role has been very, very big.

Are you happy with the way your career has progressed, especially after winning the World Rapid Championship in 2018?

No. It could have been better.  But when I was at my best, COVID happened. Then the war happened. I cannot play in events like the Olympiad, but that is fine, I have no worries. If people stop dying, I will be happy.

Published - November 23, 2024 12:28 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.