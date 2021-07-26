At 13, skater Nishiya becomes Japan’s youngest gold medallist

26 July 2021 12:50 IST

She took the gold after piling up big scores in the trick section, finishing with 15.26 points.

Momiji Nishiya, the 13-year-old skateboarding sensation, became the youngest gold medallist from Japan as she won the women’s street skateboarding event of the 2020 Olympics at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Monday.

Nishiya completed a Japanese sweep in the street competition after Yuto Horigome had won the first ever men’s gold in the sport on Sunday.

Nishiya upset favourite Rayssa Leal of Brazil and teammate Aori Nishimura, the reigning world champion, in the final.

(L-R) Rayssa Leal of Team Brazil, winner of the silver medal, and Momiji Nishiya, winner of the gold medal, and Funa Nakayama, winner of the bronze medal, of Team Japan pose with their medals during the Women's Street Final medal ceremony on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leal, the 13-year-old Brazilian who impressed in the preliminary heats with a flawless run, couldn't repeat her show when it mattered most and was second with 14.64 points. Japan's Funa Nakayama bagged the bronze medal with 14.49 points.

It proved a struggle for Aori Nishimura who finished eighth.

The results:

1. Momiji Nishiya (Japan) (15.26 points)

2. Rayssa Leal (Brazil) (14.64)

3. Funa Nakayama (14.49).