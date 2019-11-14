Other Sports

Asian youth boxing | India assured of four more medals

On Tuesday, six Indian boxers had advanced while two others had got a direct entry into the last-four stage

India’s assured tally of medals at the Asian youth boxing championships swelled to 12 after four more pugilists advanced to the semifinals on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, six Indian boxers had advanced while two others had got a direct entry into the last-four stage.

The results (quarterfinals): Men: 49kg: Selay Soy bt Tzu-Chen (Tpe); 64kg: Darkhan Duiisebay (Kaz) bt Akshay Kumar; 69kg: Rustambek Uulu Nuradin (Kgz) bt Vijaydeep; 81kg: Shokhjakhon Abdullev (Uzb) bt Lakshya Chahar; 91kg: Satender Singh bt Haneul Jung (Kor).

Women: 54kg: Poonam bt Caranagan Kaye (Phi); 69kg: Arundhati Choudhary bt Pin-Ju Chen (Tpe) Rajni 48kg: Sinchara Hikaru (Jpn) bt Rajini.

