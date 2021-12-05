Asian team squash championships | Indian men win silver

Kuala Lumpur

05 December 2021 05:33 IST

Malaysia came up with a dominating performance to outwit India 2-1 in the men’s final of the Asian team squash championships here on Saturday. India had lost in the summit clash before in 1981 and 2012 also.

It was a double for Malaysia, with its women’s team defeating Hong Kong 2-1 in the final.

The last time Malaysian men’s and women’s teams won was in the 2008 championships in Kuwait.

Advertising

Advertising

The results (final):

Men: Malaysia bt India 2-1 (Ng Eain Yow bt Saurav Ghosal 12-10, 11-4, 11-8; Mohammad Syafiq Kamal lost to Mahesh Mangaonkar 9-11, 7-11, 8-11; Ivan Yuen bt Ramit Tandon 11-8, 8-11, 11-3, 11-1).

Women: Malaysia bt Hong Kong 2-1 (Rachel Arnold bt Liu Tsz-Ling 11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 11-2; Ainaa Amani lost to Tong Tsz Wing 8-11, 6-11, 11-6, 9-11; Aifa Azman bt Tsz Lok Ho 11-4, 11-3, 11-6).