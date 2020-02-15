Other Sports

Asian Team squash championship on: Maniam

Major S. Maniam.

Major S. Maniam.   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

There has been speculation for a while as to whether the Asian Team squash championships scheduled to held in Kuala Lumpur from March 25 to 29 will go on as per plan given the coronavirus threat.

However, Major S. Maniam, Director of coaching at Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) told the media here on Friday that the event would go on, but said if the teams pull-out then one will review the decision. “Two days ago we (SRAM) had a meeting with the Ministry of Health and they said we can continue with the event as long as the participants come and get screened at the airport. If they find a cause for concern, they will have to undergo a medical check-up. The Asian Squash Federation has also sent out a circular to all participating teams that the event is on until further notice,” he said.

Comments
Feb 15, 2020

