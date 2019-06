Veer Chotrani upset higher-seeded Danial Nurhaqiem Shahrul Iham (Malaysia) 13-11, 20-18, 11-5 in a hard-fought match of the boys’ u-19 category to enter the quarterfinals in the Asian junior individual squash championship here on Thursday.

The unseeded S. Navaneeth Prabhu overcame Pakistani Noor Zaman’s challenge 11-13, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9 in an under-17 contest.