Asian records for Praveen, Nishad

Soaring high: Praveen’s 2.05m fetched him the gold in men’s high jump F42/44/64

Dubai

14 February 2021 21:14 IST

India finishes with 23 medals

Teenaged high jumpers Praveen Kumar and Nishad Kumar produced their personal best efforts to take a gold each and set new Asian records as curtains came down on the 12th Fazza International World Para Athletics Grand Prix here.

Praveen’s and Nishad’s gold medal-winning efforts were the high points for India, which also had three silver and a bronze on Saturday, to end its campaign with 23 medals.

Thailand returned home with 34 medals.

Praveen’s 2.05m jump was enough to set a new Asian record and fetch him the gold in men’s high jump F42/44/64.

Nishad, who already has booked a Tokyo Paralympics quota with his bronze medal finish at the Dubai 2019 Worlds, leapt to his personal best 2.06m for the gold and an Asian record in men’s high jump T46/47 (for competitors with a below elbow or wrist amputation).

Earlier, Simran won her second medal in the championships — the women’s 400m final T13 silver in 1:01.56. Simran already had a gold in the women’s 100m T13.

Bhagyashri Mahavr Jadhav claimed silver in women’s shot put F34 with 6.18m behind Morocco’s Saida Amoudi (8.33m).