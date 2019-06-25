Other Sports

Asian junior squash to start from June 26

In all, 32 Indians (boys and girls) in various age categories are participating in the Asian junior individual squash championship to be held here from June 26 to 30. The event was held in Chennai last year.

Twenty four of them have earned seedings with Avalokit Singh and Anahat Singh given the top billing in the boys’ and girls’ u-13 sections respectively.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 12:13:24 AM

