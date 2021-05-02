Other Sports

Asian gold medallist Khan no more

The 1982 Asian Games gold medallist rider Colonel Gulam Mohammad Khan (retired) died on Saturday in Pune. The renowned rider, 74, had joined the Indian Military Academy in 1973.

From 1980 to 1990 he captained the ASC team, during which time his team won the National title six times and he became individual National Champion (Eventing) four times.

As a member of the team which won the gold medal in Eventing at the 1982 Asiad in Delhi, Col. Khan gained the individual silver riding Goodwill.

At the next Asian Games in Seoul he was a member of the Dressage and Eventing teams, winning bronze medals on both teams and gaining the highest place of any Indian rider — fourth in the Eventing and ninth in the Dressage.

