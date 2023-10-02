ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games table tennis | Sutirtha, Ayhika sign off with bronze medal after loss to North Korea

October 02, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Hangzhou

This is the only table tennis medal that India won at Hangzhou Games

PTI

India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee in action against Korean pair of Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak in the women’s doubles semifinal match of table tennis at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Oct. 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: -

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Auhika Mukherjee's giant-slaying run ended with a bronze medal at the Asian Games after the Indian duo lost the closely-fought women's doubles semifinal 3-4 to Korea here on Monday.

The Mukherjees — Ayhika and Sutirtha — who caused a flutter at Hangzhou 

Sutirtha and Ayhika brought the match on even-keel after trailing 2-3 but the Koreans Sugyong Pak and Suyog Cha outgunned the Indians in the decider, winning 7-11 11-8 7-11 11-8 11-9 5-11 11-2 in 60 minutes.

The match ended when Sutirtha's forehand crashed on the net.

Sutirtha and Ayhika had shocked the reigning world champion Chinese pair of Chen Meng and Yidi Wang in the quarterfinals.

With this defeat in the women's doubles, India's table tennis campaign ended at the Games. This is the only TT medal that India won at this edition of the Games.

