Asian Games | More to come, says Jyothi Surekha as India touches historic 100-medal mark

October 07, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Hangzhou

Aditi Gopichand secured silver in the women’s compound archery, defeating Indonesia’s Ratih Zilizati Fadhly by a margin of 146-140

ANI

Gold medalist India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam during the presentation ceremony of the Compound Women’s Individual archery event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI

India's ace archer, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who won three gold medals in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, expressed confidence in India's teams, saying India will win more medals after clinching a landmark 100 medals.

Vennam bagged her third gold medal in the women's compound archery on Saturday, taking the country a step closer to its quest for 100 medals this Asiad.

The rising Indian archer defeated South Korea's Chaewon So by a margin of 149-145.

"I am happy that what I had thought, I was able to achieve and won three gold medals. I am thankful to lots of people who supported and encouraged me," Vennam told ANI.

"I am very happy; this time India did great; there are more medals to come. I congratulate all the athletes who won the medal and those who lost. I would like to wish them all the best for next time. I would thank the government of India; without them, this would not have been possible," she further added. Vennam has also won gold medals in archery compound women's team and mixed team compound archery medals.

Meanwhile, Aditi Gopichand also secured silver in the women's compound archery, defeating Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly by a margin of 146-140.

India reached to 100-medal mark after the women's kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

