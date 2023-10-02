HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Winning gold with an Asian Games record is just the beginning: shooter Kynan Chenai

‘It was a great team effort. I consider this gold as a stepping stone in that direction. Winning the gold with an Asian Games record is like icing on the cake,’ said the member of the gold-medal-winning team in the men’s trap event

October 02, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Heritage: Champion shooter Kynan Chenai with father Darius Chenai.

Heritage: Champion shooter Kynan Chenai with father Darius Chenai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kynan Chenai, a member of the gold-medal-winning team in the men’s trap event in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, said that the team gold should only spur him to realise his ultimate dream of winning an Olympic medal in Paris next year.

“It was a great team effort. I consider this gold as a stepping stone in that direction. Winning the gold with an Asian Games record is like icing on the cake,” the 32-year-old shooter from the city said.

“We will be having a national camp in Delhi from October 10 to prepare for the Olympic qualifying event in Korea,” he added.

“Honestly, I was expecting to win something after all the efforts put by myself and by the entire coaching staff in the national camp preceding the Asiad,” Kynan said in a chat with The Hindu.

“We had a lot of matches in simulated conditions, trying to get a feel of the kind of pressure and expectation expected in the Asian Games which by no means is any less in terms of standard and competition,” explained the 2016 Rio Olympian.

There was nothing specific where I had focussed, in fact, it was just a conscious effort to show all-round improvement,” Kynan told The Hindu on his way back home.

“Obviously, the entire Indian contingent was trying really hard to reap a rich haul of medals in the Asiad and it was great to see such a terrific show by the country’s shooters,” he said.

Stepping stone

“Apparently, the more finals you appear in, the more experienced you will be. I don’t think I can call the Asiad gold as a defining moment of my career but a reminder of a lot more to come,” Kynan, whose father Darius Chenai was also a national shooting champion, said.

“The journey has been immensely satisfying and there was never a thought of quitting at any stage. It is like a ‘never enough’ feeling that keeps me motivated,” he added.

“I dedicate this medal to the entire coaching team,” signed off the champion shooter.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.