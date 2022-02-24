Asian Games is Shameem’s target

The only referee from Telangana says the PVL is a challenging experience

The only referee from Telangana says the PVL is a challenging experience

For 49-year-old Ilias Shameem, the only referee from Telangana officiating in the on-going Rupay Prime Volleyball League, it is a challenging experience in the shorter format of the game.

“Definitely we have to be extra alert and really quick in taking a call. There is pressure on the players and the referees too because the game is fast-paced,” said Shameem who got his FIVB Referees’ Badge in 2003.

“This is like T20 in cricket, fast, exciting and equally challenging for everyone involved in the PVL,” the former State junior player said.

A physical director at the Methodist College of Engineering here, Shameem has officiated in 13 of the 20 matches so far and is pleased with the fact that the ‘review’ system will be in force from the knock-out phase on Thursday.

A great relief

“This is a great relief as it means less pressure. Even if one commits a mistake inadvertently, it can be corrected. It doesn’t mean we can relax but we definitely cannot be pulled up for bias in refereeing,” he said.

Shameem, backed by 18 years of international experience ever since he made his debut in the 2003 Asian junior boys championship in Visakhapatnam, is keen to make a mark and realise his dream of officiating in the Asian Games.

“Not many are aware that a referee has to score a minimum of 90 marks awarded for every match after a critical evaluation by the technical panel. So, we have to keep an eye on that,” he said. “I was rated as the best second referee in the 2011 Asian senior championship in Tehran where the big teams took part,” he concluded.