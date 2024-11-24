ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh betters own NR in 10,000m in Japan event

Published - November 24, 2024 02:06 am IST - New Delhi

The 26-year-old Singh clocked 27 minutes 14.88 seconds to win the race at Hachioji, near Tokyo

PTI

Gulveer Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh on Saturday (November 23, 2024) bettered his own national record in 10,000m race while winning gold in the 2024 Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.

The 26-year-old Singh clocked 27 minutes 14.88 seconds to win the race at Hachioji, near Tokyo. His earlier national record in the event was 27:41.81s which he had clocked on March 16 at The TEN event in San Juan, USA.

He had won a bronze medal in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 28:17.21s.

Singh currently holds both the 5000m and 10000m national records. In September also, he had bettered his own 5000m national record with a time of 13:11.82s at the Japan athletics meet.

He had, however, failed to make it to the Paris Olympics for which the qualification time was 27:00.00s.

