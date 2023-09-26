ADVERTISEMENT

Hangzhou Asian Games | India wins gold medal in equestrian after 41 years

September 26, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Hangzhou

With this gold, India broke the 41-year-old jinx at the continental event. India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games In New Delhi.

PTI

The Indian Equestrian dressage team after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2023, on September 26, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@Media_SAI

India claimed the team dressage gold in equestrian sport at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 26, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event.

The team comprising Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush Agarwalla (Etro) aggregated 209.205 percentage points on way to the top podium finish.

Sudipti Hajela was also part of the team, but only the top three scores were counted in the event.

China were second with 204.882 percentage points, while Hong Kong finished with a bronze with 204.852 points.

It is the first time in the history of the sport, India secured a team gold in dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition.

